Israel’s defence minister says he has instructed the military to “respond forcefully to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire with intense strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran.”
Israel Katz’s comments appear to have come before the military detected Iranian missiles in northern Israel a short while ago.
It is unclear at this stage which Iranian strikes he is referring to, although medics say five people were killed in Beer Sheba overnight after missiles fired by Tehran.
