Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that Israel has agreed to a ceasefire proposal initiated by US President Donald Trump, bringing an end to the 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran that heightened tensions across the Middle East.

The ceasefire follows a series of hostilities, including a limited missile strike by Iran targeting a US military facility in Qatar. In a public statement on Tuesday, Netanyahu cautioned Tehran against violating the terms of the truce.

“Israel will deliver a strong response to any breach of the ceasefire,” he declared.

According to Netanyahu, Israel had achieved its strategic objectives during the operation, which included significantly degrading Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities, inflicting damage on key government and military targets, and asserting control over Iranian airspace.

Meanwhile, Israeli emergency response teams, alongside military personnel, have been working to recover bodies from the rubble of structures struck during Iran’s final wave of missile attacks early Tuesday. Four fatalities were confirmed, with residents across several Israeli cities seeking shelter in underground bunkers during the strikes.

The ceasefire arrangement, announced by President Trump via his Truth Social platform, is designed to take effect in phases. Under the agreement, Iran is expected to suspend hostilities first, followed by Israel after a 12-hour interval, officially bringing the fighting to a halt.

The recent round of violence left hundreds dead in Iran and dozens more in Israel, fueling concerns of further escalation across the region. Trump indicated that both nations have committed to maintaining peace and showing restraint during the implementation of the ceasefire.

However, uncertainties remain regarding Iran’s position. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi initially denied any formal ceasefire agreement had been reached. He later suggested that Iran may suspend its attacks if Israel ceases its military operations.

The situation continues to evolve as both sides assess the ceasefire’s durability and the broader implications for regional stability.