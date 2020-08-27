Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has cautioned Jukun and other nationals in the troubled southern senatorial district of the state to unite against any act that could divide them.

He was speaking to traditional rulers and other key players from Southern part of the State, led by Aku Uka who paid him a visit at Government House Jalingo

The governor insisted that crises could only be resolved through diplomacy.

Correspondent Owolabi Adenusi freports that the peace initiative embarked upon by Governor Darius Ishaku to end the prolong the Tiv/Jukun crises in Southern Taraba is now yielding results.

The monarchs in the area led by the paramount ruler of Wukari, Aku Uka have visited Gov Ishaku to thank him for his efforts at restoring peace in the warring zone.

The paramount ruler also used the forum to thank the governor for appointing many Southern indigenes into his cabinet.

He urged the appointees to reciprocate the gesture with loyalty and commitment.

Former Minister of Labor, Joel Danlami Ikenya who spoke on behalf of Taraba southern zone politicians asked the Aku Uka to forgive their transgressions especially in the last general elections

He pledged their support to the Ishaku administration.

Responding, Governor Dairus Ishaku thanked the traditional Rulers for their combined efforts to restore peace in southern Taraba.

He pointed out that peace could only be achieved through dialogue not violence.

The prongedTiv/Jukun crisis in southern and central Taraba which has claimed many lives and property, has been of concerned to theIshaku administration which inaugurated a commission of inquiry assign to help government to find a lasting solution.

Although the Tiv community pulled out from participating in the enquiries, other key players in southern Taraba have demonstrated the resolve to the will to collectively bring stability to the warring southern senatorial district of the state.