An irate mob numbering about 60 early hours of Saturday have killed an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Ibrahim Abdullahi and injured three others on the line of duty in Adamawa State

The State police command confirmed the incident in a statement signed by its image maker, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje.

He explained that the incident was between 12:pm and 1:am in Lafiya, Lamurde local government of Adamawa State.

The statement said the mob was preventing the policemen from arresting a suspect involved in an ongoing case of criminal conspiracy and theft.

“On 24/4/2021 between the hours of 12 to 1:am, the command’s operatives attached to Numan Division while in Lafiya to effect arrest in a case of criminal conspiracy and theft under investigation were attacked by hoodlums numbering about 60, armed with dangerous weapons.

Advertisement

”Following the attack, one officer, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ibrahim Abdullahi paid the supreme price while three others sustained injuries.

”The commissioner of police, Aliyu Adamu Alhaji, warned that consequences awaits any person or group of persons who, under whatever guise, engage in unwarranted attack on any police officer and directs all command DPOs, HODs and operational commanders to employ all legally permissible measures to protect their lives and properties,” the statement said.

The CP assured the public that full scale investigation is ongoing and the perpetrators of the dastardly act to be prosecuted in due course.