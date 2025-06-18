The Iranian army issued an evacuation warning for Tel Aviv’s Neve Tzedek area on Wednesday, after an earlier Israeli evacuation order for a Tehran suburb.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a statement urging Israeli settlers to “evacuate the Neve Tzedek area in occupied Tel Aviv for their own safety,” according to state-run Press TV.

Earlier, the Israeli army issued an evacuation notice for Tehran’s 18th district, fearing imminent assaults.

Regional tensions have risen since Friday, when Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on various Iranian targets, including military and nuclear installations, forcing Tehran to launch retaliation strikes.

Since then, Israeli authorities have reported at least 24 deaths and hundreds of injuries as a result of Iranian missile attacks.

According to Iran, the Israeli assault killed at least 224 people and injured over 1,000 more.