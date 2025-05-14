Iran’s Foreign Ministry has rejected calls to halt its nuclear program, stating that any nuclear deal would require “guarantees” from the Islamic Republic.

“No agreement can be reached without specific commitments,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Esmail Baghaei stated on Tuesday.

Baghaei ruled out a suspension to Iran’s nuclear activities, saying, “The suspension of the nuclear program is not under discussion.”

He reiterated Iran’s position that security guarantees are essential for any potential agreement.

The comments follow a statement by Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi, who indicated that Tehran may be open to temporary restrictions on its uranium enrichment program as a confidence-building measure.

He noted that negotiations remain in the early stages and that no specific details about the limitations have been discussed.

A fourth round of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States concluded in Muscat on Sunday. Iran’s Foreign Ministry described the discussions as “difficult but useful.”

After roughly three hours of talks, Baghaei echoed that sentiment, calling them “difficult but useful talks to better understand each other’s positions and to find reasonable and realistic ways to address the differences.”

The negotiations, mediated by Oman, aim to curb Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the easing of U.S. economic sanctions.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to strike Iran’s nuclear sites if no agreement is reached.

In response, Iranian officials have warned that they could pursue the development of a nuclear weapon using their current stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels.