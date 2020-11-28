Iran’s foreign minister said Iran’s arch-enemy Israel was likely to have been involved in the killing of prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

on Friday, although he offered no evidence.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office was not commenting on reports of the attack. The Pentagon also declined to comment.

The military adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to strike against the killers of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who died of injuries in hospital after armed assassins fired on his car.

Whoever is responsible for the attack, it is certain to escalate tension between Iran and the United States in the final weeks of Trump’s U.S. presidency.