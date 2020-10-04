Non teaching staff in the nation’s Universities are to commence a two-week warning strike from Monday.

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities made this known in a statement jointly signed by their leaders.

The unions said the decision to embark on the warning strike was in fulfillment of their resolve to begin industrial action as soon as the Federal Government directed universities to resume academic activities.

The two unions said the warning strike could snowball into a full blown industrial action if their grievances are not addressed by the Federal Government.

Issues in dispute include alleged inconsistencies of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System in the payment of salaries, non-payment of arrears of earned allowances despite various memoranda of understanding; non-payment of arrears of national minimum wage and non-payment of retirement benefits to outgone members.