The Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU), has presented a new innovation for payment of workers salaries which it terms the University transparency and accountability Solution ( UTAS) .

This is as the association continues to grandstand against the introduction of the government intergrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) in universities.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Budget presentation last Thursday is beginning to raise dust among members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

The President made it cleat that any government worker who is not captured in the integrated personnel and payroll information system will not be paid salaries.

Members of ASUU are left in a quandary having rejected the IPPIS due to fears that the university system may loose its autonomy. It cuts them off from the government’s payroll.

Now they have returned to the senate to continue discussions on alternative solutions and possibly find a meeting point with government.

Before the meeting slipped into an executive session , the President of the senate , Ahmed Lawan told the delegation that it shouldn’t expect too much from government .

However he promises that the National Assembly will intervene with the aim of resolving lingering issues.

After the meeting, the National President of ASSU discloses it has a new invention which it tags the university transparency and accountability solution ( Utas)

He says this invention is a home grown solution to save cost and is in line with the government’s mandate to curb corruption in Federal institutions.