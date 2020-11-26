A federal high court sitting in Abuja has adjourned hearing of the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu and four others to January 27th, 2021.

Justice Binta Nyanko adjourned the trial due to late hearing notice served on the defence counsel.

Before adjoining the matter, the judge warned that the court will not entertain any excuse from the side of the defence for not appearing in the matter.

The prosecution counsel Labaram Magaji had earlier asked the court to award a cost against the defence counsel for employing delay tactics to frustrate the trial .

The hearing which commence on 26th of November was to have five prosecution witnesses listed to testify against Kanu despite his absence.

Kanu is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony instituted against him in response to years of campaign for the independence of the indigenous people of Biafra.

He was granted bail for health reasons but skipped his bail after repeatedly flouting all the conditions giving to him by the court.