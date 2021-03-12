The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, says it has not received any official communication on the purported fuel price increase, directing its members to ignore the price hike.

The Kano State Branch Chairman of IPMAN, Bashir Dan-Malam, while addressing a press conference in Kano on Friday, directed his members to continue selling the litre at the same N163.

According to him, whenever there is fuel increment in the country, critical stakeholders will always inform the IPMAN leadership.

He, therefore, urged the general public not to panic as the association has no intention to inflict hardship on the people.

Mr Dan-Malam said the leadership of IPMAN has consulted critical stakeholders in the petroleum sector and informed them that there is no such decision.

The IPMAN chair further stressed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC has enough fuel for distribution across the country, urging the public to avoid panic buying.