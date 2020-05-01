Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council in Osun State, Ajao Adelakin has urged the federal Government to take campaign against the Coronavirus pandemic to rural areas.

The IPAC chairman who stated this while addressing journalists shortly after his inauguration also said politicians should be carried along in the fight against the pandemic.

Adelakin assured that the Inter party Advisory council is ready to assist the government to contain the spread of COVID 19 in the country.

He recalled that the deregistration of some political parties in the country by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC led to the election of new executives of IPAC in the state, as INEC had directed all the states to elect new set of officers to pilot the affairs of the organization in all states of the federation.

He said seventeen out of the remaining political parties in the country are members of IPAC in the state.

Other members of executives elected are Abiodun Afolabi (secretary), Akande Victor ( Treasurer), Sola Oladehinde (Financial Secretary), Goke Adefari (Organizing Secretary) and Bunmi Adetunji (Publicity Secretary