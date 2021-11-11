IOM, EU provide new transit centre for returned Nigerian migrants

The International Organization for Migration and the European Union have set up a new transit center for Nigerian migrants who have returned home.

Returning migrants, unaccompanied children, and victims of human trafficking will be housed in the Centre, which will also provide social support and specialized services.

The transit center can accommodate up to 400 migrants, who will receive direct medical care, mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS), counseling, food, and a safe place to rest, among other services.

Returning migrants can stay at the facility for two to twelve nights, depending on their needs, according to the statement. They can finalise their return plans, contact their families, and make sure they have social contacts and that their families are ready to welcome them home during this time.

The International Aid/Cooperation Officer Migration, Drugs and Organised Crime of the EU Delegation to Nigeria & ECOWAS, Eleni Zerzelidou, said the European Union strongly supports dignified return and sustainable reintegration of migrants who are unable or unwilling to remain in host countries.

“The launch of the transit centre is a great opportunity for the EU and IOM to familiarize government partners with migrant protection and assistance processes involved in providing post-arrival assistance to Nigerian returnees.”

Given the protection needs of all vulnerable migrants, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has partnered with the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) to establish a transit center to strengthen the support system’s traditional roles of receiving returning migrants, providing temporary housing while family tracing, and reintegration.

It also stated that under the IOM-EU Joint Initiative, IOM has been facilitating the voluntary return of Nigerian migrants stranded in transit and destination countries since 2017, providing the means and skills to meet their needs once they return to their home communities.

IOM, in collaboration with the Federal Government of Nigeria and its relevant agencies, has also facilitated the reception and post-arrival assistance to more than 22,500 returnees stranded in Libya, Niger, Mali and other African countries to return to Nigeria. Out of those 18,000 returnees came back to Nigeria under the EU-IOM Joint Initiative.

Nigeria is one of the 26 countries that benefit from the EU-IOM Joint Initiative for Migrant Protection and Reintegration.

IOM, LASEMA and National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCRFMI) will run the centre collaboratively, with diverse responsibilities for each entity.