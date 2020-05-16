The International Olympic Committee has set aside 800 million dollars to help with “severe” financial impact caused by the postponement of the Tokyo 2020.

IOC President, Thomas Bach said during a Press Conference, that the present situation requires compromises and sacrifices by everyone involved.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, earlier scheduled for July was postponed in March after the Coronavirus outbreak escalated to become a pandemic.

650 million dollars will go towards the organisation of the Games while a 150 million dollars will be used to support international federations and National Olympic Committees.