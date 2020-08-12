August 12th is International Youth Day, a special day where the world comes together to celebrate young people and renew our commitment to do everything to support them.

The theme of International Youth Day 2020, “Youth Engagement for Global Action” seeks to highlight the ways in which the engagement of young people at the local, national and global levels is enriching national and multilateral institutions and processes, as well as draw lessons on how their representation and engagement in formal institutional politics can be significantly enhanced.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says it is renewing its commitment to doing all that it can to keep the young safe and protected. This is especially important at a time when violence is increasingly becoming an everyday part of young people’s lives.

“We are working closely with our government partners to ensure that every child, adolescent and young person is protected and safe.

“UNICEF is also working with social workers, teachers, and law enforcement professionals to build up their capacity to better detect violence and abuse and respond adequately.