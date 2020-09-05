Lagos International Airport appears to be ready to receive passengers on commercial flights from abroad today.This is coming after about five months of restriction to check the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria, but the story is not the same at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport in Abuja where the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria said the first flight is expected to touch down on monday rather than saturday as earlier announced.

Lagos international airport is wearing a new look with all COVID-19 protocols in place to ensure social distancing, fumigation of luggage and foot and hand sanitizer dispensers mounted at strategic locations.

Inside the terminal, check-in counters have been partitioned to prevent airline staff having contacts with passengers.

Other measures put in place are wash hand basins, automatic sanitizers, thermal cameras, mobile self check-in counters at different locations at the airport.”

Lagos state govt officials inspected the airport and also agreed that it is ready for business.

Documents for entry has now gone beyond passports with visas, work permit and other immigration papers.

All intending passengers are required to have as part of their documents for entry a negative COVID-19 Polymerace Chain Reaction test result done 4 days to departure or 72 hours.

Prior to boarding, passengers are requested to upload their negative PCR test results on the national payment portal for presentation at the airport either in hard or soft copies.

13 airlines have been approved to commence operations into Nigeria.

Some say that the beginning of international flights into Nigeria today signifies the readiness of government to stimulate socio-economic activities in the industry and the country.

Nigeria suspended all air travel on March 23 to comply with restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has spelt out what is expected of all intending passengers to ensure no suspected case of corona virus is allowed entry into Nigeria.