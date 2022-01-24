Int’l Day of Education: EU to assist partner countries in transforming educational systems

According to the European Commission and High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell in a statement released ahead of the International Day of Education on January 24, education will continue to be a primary avenue for the EU’s involvement with the rest of the world.

In terms of assistance to partner countries, Borrell stated that EU institutions and EU Member States will continue to work together as Team Europe to help these countries improve their educational systems and “address shortfalls and inequities in teaching, training, and learning at all levels.

“Europe will engage with partner countries in particular on teacher training and governance to achieve quality education outcomes,” he added.

“Partnerships with civil society, the private sector, and global education stakeholders will be vital to building global citizenship,” the vice president said.

