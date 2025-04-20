INTERPOL has handed over Benjamin Best Nnayereugo, popularly known as “Killaboi,” to the Lagos State Police command.

It’s been a long time coming for the umuahia born Ben Nnayereugo

He has been on the run for 2 years after he allegedly

killed his then 21-year-old girlfriend augusta oseodion

at his residence at Oral Estate, Ajah, Lagos, on July 13, 2023.

Augusta was a first-class student of Lead City University, Ibadan.

Since then he’s been a fugitive travelling from Sierra Leone where he was arrested and escaped to the Philipines from there to Guinea conakry from where he obtained another passport and with that passport he got into Doha, Qatar

where he settled as a barber

The Commissioner of Police in charge of INTERPOL bode ojajuni while handing his file over to the cp said the extradition was possible through coordinated efforts with the Ministry of Justice, INTERPOL National Central Bureau, Force Headquarters Abuja and the Qatari Judicial Authorities.

Also recovered from him are phones, jewelleries and two diaries which the police say are crime diaries

At the conclusion of investigation Benjamin Best Nnayereugo the police say would be charged for

murder, fraud and stealing.