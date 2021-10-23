Interior Ministry confirms attack on armed attack on Oyo Custodial centre

The Ministry of Interior has confirmed an armed attack on Abolongo Custodial Centre, in Oyo, Oyo State by yet to be identified gunmen.

According to a statement by the media officer, the gunmen attacked the facility at about 10.00pm on Friday.

The statement added that armed squad unit members of the Nigerian Correctional Service and other security agencies on guard at the facility engaged the attackers in a gun duel that lasted for 20 minutes before they were overpowered.

The attackers subsequently used grenades and other explosives to gain access into the awaiting trial section of the facility and set free many of the awaiting trial inmates. Other sections of the facilities were left untouched, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service has been on the situation immediately the incident occurred and the minister of Interior has been briefed on the attack. He is monitoring the situation.

The minister assured members of the public to go about their normal businesses as the situation is under control. He also requires members of the public to report any suspicious movement or any sign of the escaped inmates and the gunmen in and around the vicinity to the nearest security post around them.

The ministry added that security agencies are on the trail of the escaped inmates, while a joint security services manhunt has been launched immediately for the apprehension of the assailants, leading to the capture of some of the inmates while others returned voluntarily.

The ministry however, advised those who are on the run to turn themselves in, as escape from lawful custody is a serious offense, promising full weight of the law will be brought on them when arrested!