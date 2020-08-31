The Borno State Governor has inaugurated the Tukur Buratai institute for war and peace in Buratai community.

The event was witnessed by military top commanders, Royals, heads of various security agencies, and members of the borno state executive council members.

Speaking at the event, Governor Zulum lauded the foresight of the Nigerian Army in building the institute, located in Buratai, Biu Local Government Area of the State.

Borno State has been in dire need of more educational institutions due to the years of Insurgency in the region

It has a been a tough task for the military hierarchy to complete the edifice due to the vulnerable nature of the area.

The Tukur Buratai institute is expected to give policy makers and researchers a headway in finding speedy solutions to the insurgency in the ravaged Borno State.

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai also commended the people of northeast for their continued support, pointing out that without their support and understanding, the successes achieved would not have been possible.

The ceremony was showcased with traditional dances by indigenes of Buratai community