The tide has turned against the dreaded Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) responsible for insecurity in the nation, this is according to a volunteer think-tank group of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the platform of Legacy Awareness and Campaign (APC-LAC).

The APC group also said that “the increased pressure being brought to bear on the insurgents was responsible for the worsening infighting and factionalization that recently resulted in the death of Abubakar Shekau, and is equally responsible for the wave of surrenders being recorded in the region.”

In a statement signed by the former APC national publicity secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC national youth leader Barr. Ismaeel Ahmed, director general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Lukman and presidential aide on social media Tolu Ogunlesi, all welcomed the renewed synergy between the Army and the Air Force in the North-east and North-west.

He stated that “The tide has definitely turned against Boko Haram and ISWAP in the North-east, and is turning against the bandits and criminals in the North-west. In the South-east, relative calm has returned, and efforts are ongoing to fully neutralize the militant networks that have been troubling the region.

“In the Coastal Areas, the full rollout of the Deep Blue and Falcon Eye surveillance and security projects is certain to deal a strong blow on the activities of pirates and militants in the weeks and months ahead.

“This is clearly the outcome of the renewed resolve of Nigeria’s security agencies to decisively deal with banditry, terrorism and all forms of criminality across the country. Nigerians are greatly encouraged by the reports from the various theatres of operation. We are confident that the sacrifices of our security agents, and the Buhari Administration’s investments in arming and supporting them, will not be in vain.”

The statement added that it was also important to continually acknowledge the victories and successes being recorded by military and law enforcement agencies, in the various theatres of operation across the country while acknowledging that serious challenges still exists in the country.

“In the most recent press briefing by the Defence Headquarters, it was disclosed that more than a thousand insurgents and their families have surrendered to the military in recent weeks, including two notorious Boko Haram bomb experts. Several bandits’ camps and hideouts have been bombed and destroyed in the Northwest, Northeast and North Central.

“Recent military operations have killed more than 150 insurgents, bandits and militants across the country; large caches of weaponry and ammunition have also been seized.

“We equally welcome the arrival of the Nigerian Navy’s brand new Landing Ship Tank (LST), and the Nigerian Air Force’s first batch of six Super Tucson aircraft. There is so much to be optimistic about as our security agencies, under the leadership of President Buhari, intensify efforts to secure every inch of the country.

“Security challenges are best tackled by a combination of responses, which should not be limited to kinetic military action alone. The Administration’s focus on legislative reform, ease of doing business reform, and on mobilizing social investment, investment in agriculture, mining and infrastructure, are all steps aimed at directly creating the right enabling environment for jobs, investment and prosperity for the populace — and indirectly curbing insecurity.

“It is known and acknowledged that mismanagement and embezzlement of funds meant for procurement of weapons and security equipment under predecessor PDP administrations was responsible for deteriorating security situation in the country. What the country is witnessing today is the outcome of decades of mismanagement, embezzlement and underinvestment in critical security infrastructure, which today is being reversed by the APC led government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“By prioritising investments in agriculture, mining, infrastructure, and various foundational economic reforms, the Buhari Administration is laying the foundation for a Nigeria that truly works, one that will enjoy lasting security and prosperity.”