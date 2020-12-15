The Senate has summoned the Minister of Defence, the service chiefs, and heads of the Nigerian Police Force and the Department of State Service over the unending insecurity situation in the country.

The decision followed a motion moved by Senator Bello Mandiya from Katsina State on the abduction of about 330 students of a secondary school in the state recently by unknown bandits.

In their various contributions, m embers of the upper chamber in their various contributions to the motion, specifically, passed a vote of no confidence in the various heads of security agencies in the country over their inability to prevent the abduction of the innocent children.

The lawmakers also urged the President Buhari to implement the report of the Senate Committee on Security challenges without further delay.