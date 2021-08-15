The Plateau government has imposed a curfew on Bassa, Jos North, and Jos South Local Government Areas in the aftermath of Saturday’s attacks on commuters in Jos North Local Government, in which 23 people were reportedly killed and 23 injured.

26 others were rescued unhurt. So far, 20 suspects have been arrested and the security agencies are conducting investigations to get to the bottom of the matter.

The curfew, according to a statement issued by Governor Lalong’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, on Sunday in Jos will begin from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m

The Governor issued a warning against violating the order, stating that security officers will take all necessary steps to keep law and order in the impacted districts.

He stated that the state government would continue to monitor the situation and, if necessary, take additional steps to ensure the safety of people and property.

Advertisement

Lalong said after reviewing the reports and monitoring the situation, the government is worried about the ongoing tensions and alleged attempts by certain individuals to take the law into their own hands by threatening to attack individuals and private facilities, as well as public property.

He also urged citizens to remain quiet and refrain from acting or saying anything that would aggravate the situation, stating that security agencies are investigating the attack.