The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno will be leading a delegation of Heads of Federal Law Enforcement, Security and Intelligence Agencies to the six Geo-Political Zones to hold Town Halls meeting with the State Governors, Traditional and Religious Leaders, members of the Legislature, Non-Governmental, Youth and Women Organisations.

The meetings are expected to provide direct assessment of the security situation, generate local feedback and recommendations, encourage Geo-Political synchronisation of effort among States and to also create a pathway to lasting peace and security.

The first of the Town Hall Meetings is scheduled to hold in Kaduna State on Monday, with all Seven Governors of the North Western States in attendance.

The resolution was reached on Thursday after a meeting of the General\Security Appraisal Committee, GSAC. The meeting appraised security issues such as kidnapping, terrorism, banditry, armed robbery and the resultant consequences.

According to a statement from the office of the NSA, the meeting which attended by the Service Chiefs and Heads of Law Enforcement, Security and Intelligence Agencies resolved to strengthen interagency coordination, stakeholders’ engagement and consultation in order to find lasting solution to the multiple security threats.

The statement added that the National Security Adviser is coordinating a Whole -of -Government and Whole-of Society approach that cuts across the Legislature, Judiciary, Ministries and Departments , States and Local Governments as well as the Civil Society to ensure that every stakeholder plays a role in securing the towns and villages in the country.