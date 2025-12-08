The Northern Elders Political Development Group has strongly condemned a statement credited to former Senator Kabiru Marafa urging the United States to invade Nigeria, describing the comment as unpatriotic, reckless and capable of provoking national instability. In a communiqué released after its 1...

The Northern Elders Political Development Group has strongly condemned a statement credited to former Senator Kabiru Marafa urging the United States to invade Nigeria, describing the comment as unpatriotic, reckless and capable of provoking national instability.

In a communiqué released after its 10th annual meeting in Birnin Kebbi, the group said no responsible citizen should advocate foreign invasion, with its National Coordinator, Malam Yusuf Abubakar, insisting that Marafa’s utterance warrants psychiatric evaluation and immediate invitation by the DSS.

The elders used the meeting to charge northern governors and political leaders to unite in confronting the worsening insecurity and deepening poverty in the region instead of politicizing security matters. They advised the Zamfara State Governor to prioritize tackling the hardships facing his people rather than campaigning for the removal of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

The group also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, security agencies and the Kebbi State Government for the successful rescue of GGCS Maga schoolgirls without loss of life—a result they described as markedly different from the tragedies of Chibok, Dapchi and Yauri.

In the seven-point communiqué, the elders further urged security agencies to investigate politicians in Zamfara, Katsina and other states alleged to be sponsoring fake news aimed at heightening tension.

They endorsed the Federal Government’s ongoing security efforts, including Operation Fansan Yamma, lauded the contributions of NSA Nuhu Ribadu and Minister Matawalle, and appealed to traditional and religious leaders to intensify efforts to unite communities and curb youth indiscipline, particularly the misuse of social media.