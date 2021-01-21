Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle is currently meeting with heads of security agencies, traditional and religious leaders in the state.

The meeting which is the first in the year is aimed at addressing the rising cases of banditry and kidnapping in most parts of the state.

He has charged the operatives to redouble efforts in bringing lasting solution to the security concerns.

There have been recent attacks on communities in Maradun and Maru Local government areas of the state which has claimed many lives and properties.

The meeting which is taking place at the Government house in Gusau, the state capital is behind closed doors.