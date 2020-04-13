Some parts of Lagos and Ogun states have become hotbeds of violent crime and looting, leaving residents sleepless for days.

Ikotun, Agege and Ipaja are some of the affected areas -residents unhappy that a breakdown of law and order could substantially compromise the lockdown imposed on Lagos in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

TVC News Correspondent, Abimbola Agbebiyi reports that in Ipaja-Ayobo area of Lagos, youth and landlords were out on the streets, burning tyres and wielding cutlasses as they resort to self-defence to ward off fresh attacks on their homes.

Only days earlier, scores of yet-to-be identified hoodlums ran riot in the area, breaking into shops and homes, and carting away several valuables belonging to residents.

But, the residents were determined to protect the community by staying up all night, chanting and blowing whistles to ensure that a repeat of what happened less than a week ago does not recur.

The morning after, on Adelabu Salawu street, the vigil was past but the evidence of a people’s resolve is visible in the vestiges of burnt tyres at different points.

Some of the residents who spoke off camera told our correspondent, that the actions taken by landlords and the youth were the best for the community.

It’s the end of the first phase of the lockdown imposed by the federal government and there are signs to suggest that an extension is very much on the horizon, but the need to prevent miscreants from taking advantage of the present situation to perpetuate crimes is a major concern.