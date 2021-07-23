Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, has once again urged residents of the state not to politicise the security situation in some sections of the state and the country as a whole.

This was stated by the governor while receiving the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, who paid him a traditional Sallah homage at the Government Lodge in Sokoto.

Governor Tambuwal emphasized the need for the people of the state to work together, regardless of political differences, to address the state’s security challenges.

He also called on them to be vigilant about the activities of informants who give information to bandits in their domain.

Advertisement

According to him, the state government in collaboration with security agents is making effort to improve the security situation in the state, hence the need to give maximum support and cooperation to it in order to achieve the desired objectives.

In a statement signed by his special adviser on media and Publicity, Mohammed Bello, the governor also said the state government had within the first two years of its coming to power constructed about 25 district heads palaces, assuring that the remaining will be continued.

He thanked the Sultan and traditional rulers in the state for their support and cooperation to all policies and programmes of the state government.

In his remarks, Sultan Abubakar called on local government councils in the state to collaborate with the traditional rulers for the improvement of security in their domains.

At the ceremony the district heads of Achida, Sabon Birni, Yabo and the Galadiman Gari, a title holder, thanked the government for the measures being taken to roll back the security challenges in some parts of the state.

Advertisement

They also thanked the state government for its welfare, support and cooperation to them and assured it of their total support and cooperation.