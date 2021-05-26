Security chiefs, security experts, traditional rulers, religious leaders, members of the Executive and legislative arms of government are gathered in Abuja today, Wednesday to fashion out ways of achieving lasting solutions to the nation’s insecurity.

President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, calls for legislative interventions that will guarantee peace.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, laments the collapse of the local government system and calls for its rejuvenation in the interest of peace.

On his part, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, says Nigeria is a crossroad and stresses the need for every citizen to be involved in the search for the way out of Nigeria’s situation.

The Chief of Defence Staff insists peace is far more expensive than insecurity and seeks the support of all law abiding citizens.