Insecurity: FG ready to strengthen support, co-operation with states- Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, as Commander-in-Chief of the nation’s armed forces, has launched a major military operation in Niger State, which has faced repeated attacks on its communities by bandits and remnants of Boko Haram terrorists fleeing war zones in the country’s Northwestern and Northeastern regions.

According to a statement released on Sunday by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President directed the military to respond forcefully to cases of homicides and kidnappings in the state, as well as to carry out strategic objectives through the use of force, in a recent instruction to the Defence Headquarters.

In his message to the government and people of Niger State, President Buhari said, “I would like to express sincere sympathies to the government and people of the State following recent security incidents.”

The President reiterated that security is a responsibility of every member of the community and only through solidarity and cooperation with law enforcement agencies can we defeat the problems finally.

“The Federal Government is willing to strengthen support and cooperation with all the states. I believe that with the full cooperation of the citizens, we will surely overcome this problem,” said the President.