Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao is in Kaduna state on an operational visit.
He is accompanied by other senior officers of the force.
The Air Chief will be visiting units and commands there for effective planning and strategy.
He believes security threats in the state and the country will be defeated.