President Muhammadu Buhari said he has no doubt that the Nigerian Security agencies and Nigerians will certainly overcome all the current security problems and defeat the forces of evil marauding about in different parts of the country.

He made this known today at the national security council meeting.

The president said while the insurgents, bandits and criminals are still at it, the country’s security strength is capable of dealing and defeating the rising insecurity.

In a statement released after the meeting, the National Security Adviser, Rtd. Major-General Babagana Monguno, said the president is very prepared to take profound measures in the wider interest of the people and the Nigerian nation. There shall be no relenting until peace and security is significantly restored in our communities.

The statement read: “Concerned about the persisting security challenges in parts of the country, Mr. President summoned a crucial meeting of the National Security Council today as he continues to frontally confront the situation in the country.

