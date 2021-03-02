Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has charged the elected chairmen across the 18 local government areas of the state to set up local vigilante.

This is part of his efforts to tackle insecurity and rid the state of criminal elements

The Governor urged them to engage local hunters who will work effectively with the state security network codenamed “Amotekun”.

Governor Akeredolu met with the local government chairmen on Tuesday, at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s office, Alagbaka, Akure.

The Governor assured that, at least, two vehicles will be provided for the Amotekun Corps in each of 18 local government areas of the state, as operational vehicles to aid their fight against criminality.