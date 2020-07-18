At least five people have been killed in a renewed attack on Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State.

Locals in the local government said heavily armed gunmen invaded Efele Doka Avong village on Friday and unleashed mayhem.

#KadunaKillings

Among the deceased is a thirty four year old Ayuba Bulus who was killed on his farm

Four others were killed in their homes with their two daughters.