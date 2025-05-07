The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has appealed to media professionals to refrain from granting undue publicity to terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements threatening the peace and security of the country.

Speaking at the seventh edition of the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing Series held on Wednesday at the National Press Centre, Abuja, the Minister underscored the critical role of the media in shaping public perception and supporting national security efforts.

“The media, as gatekeepers and partners in nation-building, have a crucial role to play in supporting our military’s morale by highlighting their successes and sacrifices,” the Minister stated. “We must deny these groups the undue publicity they crave. We must take them off the front pages and accurately report them as the criminals they are, without glorifying their acts or giving credence to their false narratives.”

The Minister emphasized that terrorist and criminal groups often manipulate media coverage and social media platforms to spread fear, propagate disinformation, and recruit followers. In this context, he urged journalists and editors to adopt a responsible and patriotic approach to reportage by avoiding sensational headlines and refusing to serve as inadvertent amplifiers of terror propaganda.

“These are not freedom fighters; they are murderers, kidnappers, and destroyers, and they must be presented as such,” he said.

Highlighting President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly its pillar on “Strengthening National Security for Peace and Prosperity,” the Minister noted that the Federal Government is actively investing in military capacity through the acquisition of modern equipment, enhanced intelligence, and strategic partnerships.

Idris said the Ministerial Press Briefing Series, a brain child of his ministry, it’s a forum that presents a vital opportunity for ministers to update Nigerians on the key achievements, ongoing initiatives, and policy directions of their ministries. “Through this interactive platform, which is being broadcast live on national television stations and streamed across social media platforms, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to transparency, accountability, and public engagement,” he stated.

He therefore commended the media for their continued support of the Ministerial Briefing Series and their broader role in promoting public awareness of government initiatives.

The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar and his counterpart in the Ministry of Environment, Alhaji Balarabe Abbas, briefed the media on the successes being recorded in their respective ministries.