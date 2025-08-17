The Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, fnipr, has extended warm felicitations to former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, on the occasion of his 84th birthday....

The Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, fnipr, has extended warm felicitations to former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, on the occasion of his 84th birthday.

In his message, the Minister described General Babangida as an enduring statesman whose life and service remain indelibly etched in Nigeria’s political history. He noted that the former leader has continued to be a voice of wisdom, moderation, and guidance in the nation’s quest for peace, unity, and sustainable development.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we honour not only General Babangida’s years but also his immense contributions to the evolution of modern Nigeria, particularly through his leadership in political and economic reforms. His legacy of service, courage, and vision continues to inspire leaders and citizens alike,” Idris said.

The Minister further commended General Babangida’s vast reservoir of knowledge and experience, which he said has remained a source of inspiration to successive generations of Nigerians.

He prayed for God’s continued blessings upon the former Military President, wishing him good health, strength, and fulfillment in the years ahead.

“On behalf of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, I extend my warmest wishes to General Babangida and his family on this special occasion,” the Minister added