Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the parliament will abide by the outcome of the public hearing on the Infectious Diseases Control Bill.

He said the House is putting finishing touches to a two day public hearing that will accommodate about 40 persons on each day.

Reacting to some of the sections of the bill that have been generating wide range of reactions, Speaker Gbajabiamila said the bill is not draconian but aimed at serving the interests of Nigerians.

While speaking on issues of human rights and the compulsion of vaccination, Mr Gbajabiamila said although some of the interest so far are genuine, others are political or as a result of misunderstanding of the bill.