The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, has celebrated First Lady Oluremi Tinubu on the occasion of her 65th birthday anniversary, describing her as an ” inestimable mother of our great nation”.

In a statement signed by the Vice President made available to TVC on sunday, he expressed that the Oluremi Tinubu’s 65th birthday celebration isn’t just a figure but a testament to “a reflection of countless years of brilliant motherhood, exemplary service to nationhood, and a reflection of the brilliance, compassion, and unwavering support that a First Lady can provide to her husband and an entire nation.”

Shettima reflected on Tinubu’s sense of responsibility and uniting the nation saying, “Indeed, when the history of this great nation and in particular President Tinubu’s administration is written, your name will be inscribed in gold, for you have earned it with your passion, good heart, service, sense of decorum, and strength that you have brought to bear on our nation’s development and progress.

“Your sense of unity and upliftment of humanity is legendary. You have touched millions of lives through your Renewed Hope Initiative, which reverberates across the nation. Thank you for all you do, Your Excellency.”

Shettima also described her contribution to the nation, “Your warmth and empathy have touched countless lives, and your commitment to women’s empowerment, youth development, education, and empowerment of the needy is a testament to your enduring legacy.”

Shettima, in his heartfelt message, prayed for good health, peace and fulfilment for the First Lady while extolling her devotion to the growth of the nation, her role as the wife of President Bola Tinubu, and her tremendous impact on the lives of Nigerians.

“As you celebrate this milestone birthday, we honour your quiet strength, resilience, and devotion to our great nation. Your partnership with President Bola Tinubu has been a beacon of hope for many. You have made a tremendous impact on the lives of Nigerians.

“Here’s wishing you continued good health, joy, peace, and fulfilment. May your years ahead be filled with love, laughter, and celebration. You are not just a First Lady but a symbol of womanhood, strength, and compassion.

“Happy birthday, Your Excellency,” Shettima wrote.

TVC previously explored the various roles and contributions the First Lady has made to the nation, as well as a peek into her personal life.

As the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu celebrates her birthday today, President Bola Tinubu leads other political office holders across the nation in sending congratulatory messages, praying for her on the occasion of her 65th birthday anniversary.

Before becoming the First Lady, Senator Tinubu had built a distinguished career as a former lawmaker representing the Lagos Central senatorial district in the Senate, widely known for her dedication to improving the lives of women, children, and the less privileged, a passion that has been at the core of her work for decades.

