INEC yet to come up with any cost to either direct or indirect primaries – Chairman

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, says the commission did not come up with any cost to either direct or indirect primaries.

News had been making the round that the commission requires no less than five hundred billion Naira to monitor the direct primaries of political parties.

The Chairman, who met with the House Committee on Appropriations behind closed doors.

He said the discussion with the committee was fruitful but would not give further details.

The Chairman , Appropriation, Mukhtar Betara, told newsmen after the meeting that the committee wanted to know INEC’s requirements for the 2023 elections as well as cost of direct or indirect Primaries.

He disclosed that the INEC Chairman told the committee the role of the commission in direct or indirect primaries which he said was just minimal and that the responsibility lied with all the political parties.

Both men would not comment on the reported rejection of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives says it is on course for a December passage of the 2022 Appropriation Bill.