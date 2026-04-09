The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Osun State, Mutiu Agboke, has been transferred to Ondo State to continue his service with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The transfer comes after he spent three and a half years as the head of the commission in Osun State. Mutiu Agboke assumed…...

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Osun State, Mutiu Agboke, has been transferred to Ondo State to continue his service with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The transfer comes after he spent three and a half years as the head of the commission in Osun State.

Mutiu Agboke assumed office as the Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner in November 2022, following the completion of his second term in Oyo State.

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He was reappointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari same year.

During his tenure, he supervised the conduct of the 2023 general elections in Osun State.

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For now, there is no information on who will succeed him as the Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner