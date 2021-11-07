Breaking News

INEC to hold supplementary election on Tuesday November 9th

LATEST BREAKING POLITICAL NEWS IN NIGERIA TODAY : INEC TO HOLD SUPPLEMENTARY ELECTION ON TUESDAY NOVEMBER 9 OBSERVERS AT INEC COLLATION CENTRE IN AWKA

State Returning Officer, Florence Obi announces Suspension of collation and announcement of a winner in the Anambra State Governorship Election until Supplementary election for Ihiala Local Government Area is held and concluded.

The supplementary polls will hold in 326 Polling Units in Ihiala on Tuesday the 9th of November, 2021.

The Returning Officer explained that election did not hold in Ihiala Local Government Area because the commission was unable to deploy officials and materials due to security threats on the 6th of November 2021.

She added that INEC is required by the constitution to conduct election in the affected area before proceeding to announce a winner.

