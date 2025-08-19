The Independent National electoral Commission, INEC has fixed Thursday 21st August, 2025 for the rerun election for Kaura Namoda South Constituency in Zamfara state...

The Independent National electoral Commission, INEC has fixed Thursday 21st August, 2025 for the rerun election for Kaura Namoda South Constituency in Zamfara state

The move follows the last Saturday by-election for the state assembly seat which the returning officer prof. Lawal Sa’adu of the Federal University,Gusau declared Inconclusive following cancellation of votes in five polling units in Sakajiki and Kembarawa wards

He adds that the margin between the leading political party, the APC and the runner-up, the PDP was less than the total number of Permanent Voter Cards collected in polling units where elections were cancelled, Wich prompted a supplementary

The Resident Electoral Commission in Zamfara, Dr. Mahmuda Isah disclosed this at a stakeholders meeting organised by the commission, in Gusau

Dr. Mahmuda however says the INEC has put in place measures that will prevent any unholy act during the exercise

The Zamfara INEC REC also denied collecting money for any political party ahead of the rerun polls

He further assure political parties and the electorates that adequate plans are underway to ensure a hitch-free exercise

The Kaura Namoda South constituency By-Election follow the death of the Lawmaker representing the area at the Zamfara state House of Assembly, Aminu Kasuwar Daji in April, this year