The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has completed its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election, despite pending amendments to the Electoral Act at the National Assembly.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja during a consultative meeting with civil society organisations.

Amupitan said the commission had already submitted its recommendations and proposed changes to lawmakers, noting that aspects of the election calendar might still be adjusted depending on when the amended Electoral Act is passed.

He, however, stressed that INEC must continue preparations using the existing legal framework pending the conclusion of the legislative process and presidential assent to the revised law.

According to him, the commission cannot delay critical preparatory activities given the scale and complexity involved in conducting nationwide elections.

The development highlights INEC’s commitment to early planning for the 2027 polls, even as stakeholders await legislative clarity that could shape parts of the electoral process.