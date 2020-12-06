The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared Nora Daduut of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the winner of the Plateau South senatorial by-election held on December 5.

The APC candidate polled a total of 83,15104 votes to beat George Daika of the Peoples Democratic Party who secured a total number 70,838 votes.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Idris Amale, who announced the results said the APC Candidate defeated her opponent in four council areas while the PDP candidate won in two council areas.