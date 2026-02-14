The Independent National Electoral Commission has addressed concerns over its recently released Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 General Election, particularly regarding the dates fixed for the conduct of the elections....

The Independent National Electoral Commission has addressed concerns over its recently released Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 General Election, particularly regarding the dates fixed for the conduct of the elections.

INEC had on Friday announced that the Presidential and National Assembly elections would hold on February 20, 2027, while the governorship and state assembly polls will be held on March 6, 2027.

The commission also fixed party primaries between May 22 and June 20, 2026, for the nomination of candidates.

However, concerns have arisen from some Nigerians, especially Muslims, over the date of the general election, as they noted it falls within the holy month of Ramadan. They emphasised that the physical demands of fasting may impact voter turnout, logistical, observers and electoral officers’ efficiency.

Notable among the voices is a former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, who urged the commission to reconsider the February 20, 2027 date, citing concerns over its overlap with the Muslim fasting period of Ramadan.

In a post via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, Atiku said the proposed date falls “squarely within the Ramadan period (February 7 – March 8, 2027), a sacred season of fasting, reflection, and spiritual devotion for millions of Nigerian Muslims.”

A former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, also urged INEC to reconsider the dates.

Tagging INEC, his post on X partly read: “If the intention is to encourage full and inclusive participation in the electoral process, scheduling such a critical national exercise during Ramadan may present challenges for a large segment of the population. Many Muslims tend to reduce engagement in demanding worldly activities during this period in order to focus on religious obligations.

“Given the significant Muslim population in this country, it may be worthwhile to reconsider the timing to ensure broader participation and convenience for all citizens.

“I do hope this observation will be taken in the spirit of inclusiveness and national cohesion.”

However, INEC, in a statement issued on Friday by the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, said the timetable was developed in strict compliance with the timelines contained in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, and the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections, 2022.

Haruna stated that the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections, in effect since 2019, fixed the dates elections are to be held.

He quoted paragraph two of the regulation as stating: “Election to the office of President and Vice President, as well as National Assembly, shall hold on the third Saturday of February of any general election year, while election to the office of Governor and Deputy Governor and the State Houses of Assembly shall hold two (2) weeks thereafter.”

He said, “Accordingly, and in faithful observance of these extant legal and regulatory provisions, the Commission fixed Saturday, February 20, 2027, for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections and Saturday, March 6, 2027, for the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections.

“Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Commission has taken due notice of concerns expressed by stakeholders regarding the coincidence of the scheduled dates with certain nationally recognised holidays and observances.

“The Commission wishes to assure the public that it remains sensitive to all legitimate concerns that may impact electoral participation and the overall conduct of elections.”

He stressed that, in view of the developments, “the Commission is currently undertaking consultations and may, where necessary, seek appropriate legislative intervention to address the concerns raised, while ensuring that any adjustment remains consistent with constitutional and statutory requirements.

“INEC reiterates its unwavering commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and the credible conduct of the 2027 General Election. The public will be duly informed of any further developments.”