The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has commenced the continuous voters registration exercise in Sokoto state.

The exercise began in all twenty-three local government areas of the state at the INEC headquarters in each local government.

Advertisement

Muhammad Sani Muhammad, the commission’s Administration Secretary in Sokoto, led other commission officials on a monitoring tour of some of the local government areas where the exercise is taking place.

He said the exercise will take a longer period covering the entire year 2021 to stretch into the year 2022.

Throughout the tour, officials were on the lookout for any obstacles or technical issues with the goal of resolving them so that the exercise is not hampered.

Only minor operational difficulties were observed in several of the centers visited, and technical personnel were stationed to address these concerns.

The exercise is meant for the registration of citizens s who turned eighteen years of age after the last registration exercise and those who for any reason could not registering the previous exercise.