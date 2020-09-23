Authorities in Mumbai have asked all private and government offices to close wherever possible and suspend rail services after heavy rains paralysed several parts of the city on Tuesday.



Mumbai, India’s financial hub saw its wettest September in three years.

Government data showed the city received about 29 centimeters of rains over the past 24 hours through Wednesday morning.

The weather office predicts light to moderate rain with occasional intense rain spell to continue through Wednesday.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has asked Mumbaikars “not to venture out of their homes”, all offices and establishments in the city, barring essential services, are also to remain shut.

The city is already operating at partial capacity due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

Train services, currently operational only for some essential workers such as health care, food distribution. Banking was halted in certain parts after tracks got flooded.