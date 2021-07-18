At least 30 people were killed in three Mumbai suburbs after several houses collapsed due to landslides caused by heavy rain, officials said on Sunday, and forecasts of more rain could force authorities to relocate people living in danger zones.

Authorities said additional people could be trapped inside the wreckage, so rescuers resorted to digging up the earth with their hands in an attempt to discover survivors, according to local news.

Emergency workers carried the injured through narrow lanes on makeshift stretchers.

Heavy rains have caused floods in several sections of Mumbai during the last 24 hours, crippling India’s financial center.

The mega-city and the coast of India’s industrial Maharashtra state are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next four days, the weather department said.