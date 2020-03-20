The minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire is right now addressing the press on updates of the Covid-19 in Nigeria. According to the minister, the original index case is clinically stable and he will be discharged if his last test comes out negative.

“Nigeria is experiencing an Influx of imported covid-19 cases.

“The strategy is to detect and isolate as quick as possible to reduce the risk of new cases entering Nigeria.

“International travel to Nigeria has been limited to two airport, Muritala Muhammed International airport and Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport although domestic flights are not included.

“Nigeria has identified two more high risk countries within the past 24hours , Austria and sweden.

“One case has been discharged while the others are with mild symptoms and undergoing treatment

“The ministry of health is working closely with the Nigerian customs service and Sea ports

“Those who have just returned from overseas travel will be doing a great service if they self isolate and report daily their health status to NCDC, with clear steps on what to do

“Government is continually scaling up with implementation of urgent response

“We also commend Lagos and Ogun states for their prompt action”, he stated