The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gender Mobile Initiative to address youth mental health, gender-based violence, and capacity development.

At the signing ceremony in Abuja, the Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr Olubunmi Olusanya, said the partnership was timely, following the recent approval by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation for the creation of two new departments focused on youth mental health.

Mr Olusanya stressed that while employment and empowerment remain key priorities, the mental wellbeing of young people must come first.

“When our youth are mentally and emotionally sound, their ability to take advantage of employment and empowerment opportunities greatly improves,” he said.

He added that the Ministry would collaborate closely with Gender Mobile Initiative to develop policies and frameworks that support the new departments and advance the partnership’s goals.

“All aspects of the MoU will be fully implemented to safeguard the wellbeing of Nigerian youth, who are the future of this nation,” he said.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of Gender Mobile Initiative, Barrister Omowumi Ogunrotimi, said the collaboration would amplify youth voices, particularly those affected by stigma and systemic barriers.

“At Gender Mobile Initiative, we believe the safety, agency, and leadership of young people are essential for national progress. This collaboration reinforces that belief and sets the stage for impactful action,” she said.

Also speaking, the Director of Education and Youth Development in the Ministry, Mr Kabiru Mohammed, reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to supporting youth wellbeing in alignment with the Federal Government’s development agenda.